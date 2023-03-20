Mustang Bio (MBIO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st.

Mustang Bio Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIO opened at $0.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 6.97. Mustang Bio has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mustang Bio

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Mustang Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mustang Bio by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 482,361 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 3,861.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 626,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 724.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 132,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 116,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Mustang Bio

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

