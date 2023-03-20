Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,489 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.70.

Adobe Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $362.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $353.24 and a 200 day moving average of $333.62. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $473.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,133 shares of company stock worth $9,022,728. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

