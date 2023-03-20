Mutual Advisors LLC Has $4.55 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,438 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,268,547,000 after acquiring an additional 534,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,016,347,000 after buying an additional 364,895 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,949,018,000 after buying an additional 725,384 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,099 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,072 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $3.32 on Monday, hitting $306.82. 2,022,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,748,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $136.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $396.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $334.97 and its 200 day moving average is $293.18.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.13.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

