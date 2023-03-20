Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,585,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 0.7% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,026 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,013,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,170,000 after purchasing an additional 107,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,727,000 after buying an additional 143,095 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,433,000 after buying an additional 119,648 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,468,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,146,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $304.91. 21,550,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,258,137. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.28. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.