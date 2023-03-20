Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 8,341 Shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF were worth $6,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBWP. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 134.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 14,503 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF stock traded up $1.93 on Monday, hitting $81.18. 4,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,447. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.40. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $72.41 and a 52 week high of $92.03. The company has a market cap of $344.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.67.

About Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

