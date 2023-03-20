Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,696,000 after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 138,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,020,000 after acquiring an additional 18,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $238.10. 268,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,738. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $296.44.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.