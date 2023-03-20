Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 194.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,944 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $7,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $620,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth about $11,788,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 34.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 241.9% during the third quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 83,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 58,997 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.65. 447,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,940. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.56 and its 200-day moving average is $59.47. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $59.69.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.201 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

