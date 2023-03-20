Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 624 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Iron Mountain worth $8,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 132.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 440.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,907. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.39. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 130.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

Insider Activity

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $60,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,471.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $3,320,073.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,862,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $60,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,471.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,059 shares of company stock worth $5,502,935. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

