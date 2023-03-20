MX TOKEN (MX) Trading Up 10.6% Over Last Week

MX TOKEN (MX) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. MX TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $202.78 million and $507,613.49 worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MX TOKEN has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. One MX TOKEN token can currently be bought for about $2.03 or 0.00007274 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MX TOKEN

MX TOKEN’s launch date was June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. MX TOKEN’s official website is www.mexc.com. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @mexc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is a decentralized digital asset developed by MEXC Global, which is based on Ethereum Blockchain and acts as proof of the interests of the MEXC community. MX Token is the only token in MEXC Exchange ecological system, connecting MX users, communities, project teams, and partners. MEXC is committed to enabling MX Token from the value aspect, including fee deduction and various MEXC products participation rights. MEXC is also expanding MX Token’s usage scenarios by introducing on-chain lending, mining, and DEX trading and making it the first cross-chain asset of BSC and HECO.”

