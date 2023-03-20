Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NBR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Nabors Industries from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna restated a neutral rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $199.86.
Nabors Industries stock traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.40. 79,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,445. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $92.66 and a fifty-two week high of $207.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.68.
Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.
