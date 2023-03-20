Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NBR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Nabors Industries from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna restated a neutral rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $199.86.

Nabors Industries Price Performance

Nabors Industries stock traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.40. 79,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,445. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $92.66 and a fifty-two week high of $207.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 89.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 43.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 31.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

