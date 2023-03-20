Nano Trading Up 8.6% This Week (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00003194 BTC on exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $118.16 million and approximately $638,453.55 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,762.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.58 or 0.00301041 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012161 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00076396 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.17 or 0.00558909 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.06 or 0.00493697 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003599 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

