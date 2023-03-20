Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.74.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.2 %

NDAQ stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.88. 454,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,445,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Nasdaq has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $69.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.58.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nasdaq news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,620.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,298 shares of company stock valued at $839,614. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 15.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 8.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 32.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,373,000 after acquiring an additional 76,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Featured Articles

