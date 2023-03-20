National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded National Western Life Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

National Western Life Group Stock Performance

NWLI stock traded down $4.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $237.24. The company had a trading volume of 11,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,227. The company has a market capitalization of $863.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.81. National Western Life Group has a fifty-two week low of $166.94 and a fifty-two week high of $309.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About National Western Life Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWLI. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 416.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in National Western Life Group by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, ONL and Affiliates, and Others. The Domestic Life Insurance segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

