Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

NYSE:NGVC opened at $10.78 on Thursday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $245.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVC. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1,109.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 111,735 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the second quarter worth $1,242,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the fourth quarter worth $490,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 358.9% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 56,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 44,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 280.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 54,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 40,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

