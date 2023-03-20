Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, William Blair lowered shares of Nautilus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nautilus presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.67.

Shares of NLS stock opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Nautilus has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $4.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nautilus by 196.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,152,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 763,883 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Nautilus by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 894,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 410,481 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus during the third quarter worth $652,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus during the second quarter worth $658,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nautilus by 21.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,475,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 259,675 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

