Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Separately, William Blair lowered shares of Nautilus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nautilus presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.67.
Nautilus Stock Performance
Shares of NLS stock opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Nautilus has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $4.55.
Institutional Trading of Nautilus
About Nautilus
Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nautilus (NLS)
- Which Gold Stocks Can Help You Hedge Bank Exposure?
- Risk-Free Money Market vs. Bank Dividend Stock, Which is Better?
- The End of Coca Cola’s Compressed Margins
- Enphase Energy is Still a Buy for Long-Term Growth Investors
- The Worst Could be Behind for Adidas After CEO Change
Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.