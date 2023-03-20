Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.70 million.

Navigator Price Performance

Navigator stock opened at $12.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average is $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. Navigator has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $15.21.

Get Navigator alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navigator in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Navigator

Navigator Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Navigator during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Navigator by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Navigator during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Navigator by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.