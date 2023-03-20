Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.70 million.
Navigator stock opened at $12.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average is $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. Navigator has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $15.21.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navigator in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.
