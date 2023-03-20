Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

NLLSF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Nel ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Nel ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Nel ASA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nel ASA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Nel ASA Price Performance

Nel ASA stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42. Nel ASA has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

Nel ASA Company Profile

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

