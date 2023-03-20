NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NTAP. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.22. 306,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,822. NetApp has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $90.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.04.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

Insider Activity

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $296,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,386.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $296,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,386.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,740 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 183.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in NetApp by 57.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.