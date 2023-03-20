Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Netlist Stock Up 10.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NLST traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.72. The company had a trading volume of 418,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,896. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79. Netlist has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $6.65.
Netlist Company Profile
