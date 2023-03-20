Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Netlist Stock Up 10.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NLST traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.72. The company had a trading volume of 418,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,896. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79. Netlist has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $6.65.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

