Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) Trading 5.5% Higher

Netlist, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLST – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.57. 158,869 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 698,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netlist in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Netlist Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79.
About Netlist
Netlist, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
