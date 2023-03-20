Neutrino USD (USDN) One Day Volume Hits $219,152.49

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded up 38.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $40.04 million and $219,152.49 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD token can now be bought for about $0.0642 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001457 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.90 or 0.00354331 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,188.55 or 0.25754020 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000058 BTC.
Neutrino USD Token Profile
Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 623,814,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,814,462 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/neutrinoteam. The official website for Neutrino USD is neutrino.at. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
