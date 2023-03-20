New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Sees Large Volume Increase

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 122,998 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 167,587 shares.The stock last traded at $4.44 and had previously closed at $4.33.

New Found Gold Trading Up 6.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $810.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.77.

Get New Found Gold alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Found Gold

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of New Found Gold by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Found Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Found Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of New Found Gold in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of New Found Gold in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.