New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.95.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 31.0 %

NYCB traded up $2.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,064,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,320,406. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.71 million. On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,639.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,639.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,899,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,590 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 136,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 14,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Featured Articles

