New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Gap Up to $6.54

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.54, but opened at $9.12. New York Community Bancorp shares last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 32,868,624 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYCB has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.95.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.71 million. Equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $756,756.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $3,128,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 127,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 58,150 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,282,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after purchasing an additional 555,572 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

