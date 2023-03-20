Next Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,500 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Clorox by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $156.34. 132,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,927. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $160.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.86%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Clorox from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

