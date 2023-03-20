Next Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,500 Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BN. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,703,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $864,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BN shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE BN traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.24. 604,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,832. The company has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.41. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

