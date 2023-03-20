Next Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Next Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:NOC traded up $8.14 on Monday, hitting $451.74. The stock had a trading volume of 99,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,471. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $460.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $494.64. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $430.93 and a 1-year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

