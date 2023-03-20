Next Capital Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $216.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,833. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.19. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $256.17. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

