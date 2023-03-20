Next Capital Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Next Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $4.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $242.15. 314,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,861. The business’s 50-day moving average is $258.28 and its 200-day moving average is $246.69. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $277.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

