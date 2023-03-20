Next Capital Management LLC Has $20.26 Million Stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 445.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,750,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429,734 shares during the quarter. Owl Rock Capital makes up approximately 10.9% of Next Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $20,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCC. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 12.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 106,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 11,995 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 2.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 454,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 9.6% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 30,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 57.4% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 96,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 6.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 58,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCC. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.90.

NYSE ORCC traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.48. 367,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.95. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average of $12.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 111.86%.

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

