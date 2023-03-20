Next Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 172.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 716.0% during the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,088,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,008,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,424 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 581.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,828 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,929,000 after acquiring an additional 164,885 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29,048.8% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 461,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 282,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,781,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $363.79. The company had a trading volume of 118,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,557. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $429.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $352.59 and its 200-day moving average is $336.54. The company has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

