Next Capital Management LLC Invests $210,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Clorox by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $2.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $156.34. The stock had a trading volume of 132,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,927. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $160.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.29.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.86%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

