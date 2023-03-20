Next Capital Management LLC Makes New $337,000 Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $177,023,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 42.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,577,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,340 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 92.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,951,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,201 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 142.2% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,631,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,886.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,366,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,073,000 after buying an additional 2,247,100 shares in the last quarter.

GDX stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.02. 11,204,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,313,035. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.57.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

