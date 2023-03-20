Next Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 84.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 1,517.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 23.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

One Liberty Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OLP traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $22.70. The stock had a trading volume of 10,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,093. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.09. The company has a market capitalization of $483.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.30.

One Liberty Properties Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.45%.

In other news, Director Charles Biederman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $48,018.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,817.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles Biederman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,676 shares of company stock valued at $413,993. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OLP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

About One Liberty Properties

(Get Rating)

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.