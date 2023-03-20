Next Capital Management LLC Takes Position in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000. Next Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of BRT Apartments at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRT. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 566.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BRT Apartments during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BRT Apartments by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BRT Apartments by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Stock Up 1.3 %

BRT Apartments stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 25,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,491. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $25.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.77.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

In related news, SVP Matthew J. Gould acquired 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $165,342.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,260,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,154,044.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew J. Gould acquired 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $165,342.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,260,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,154,044.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gould acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.83 per share, with a total value of $198,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,484,562.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRT. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Featured Stories

