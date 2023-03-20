NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Acquired by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,652 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,854 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 123.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,199 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEP traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.96. 38,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,611. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.91. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $86.06.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 39.39%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.8125 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEP shares. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.90.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

