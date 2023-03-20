NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NextGen Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NXGN stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.16. 20,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,134. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.49. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. NextGen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $21.99.

Institutional Trading of NextGen Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $1,249,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

