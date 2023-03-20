Nextracker Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NXT) Quiet Period To End Tomorrow

Nextracker’s (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, March 21st. Nextracker had issued 26,600,000 shares in its public offering on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $638,400,000 based on an initial share price of $24.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on NXT. Citigroup began coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NXT opened at $29.07 on Monday. Nextracker has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $34.85.

Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

