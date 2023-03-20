Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at National Bank Financial

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins started coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Nexus Industrial REIT alerts:

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Nexus Industrial REIT stock opened at $7.12 on Thursday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.25.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.