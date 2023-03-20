Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT stock opened at $7.12 on Thursday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.25.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

