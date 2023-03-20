Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Given New C$12.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins initiated coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a C$12.75 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Scotiabank started coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a C$12.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.75 to C$11.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$11.50 price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.03.

TSE NXR.UN opened at C$9.62 on Thursday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a one year low of C$8.15 and a one year high of C$14.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$653.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0533 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

