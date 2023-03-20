Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nomura from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.
Nomura Price Performance
NMR stock opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. Nomura has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nomura
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Nomura by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 198,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 28,613 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Nomura by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 24,133 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nomura by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,521,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,207,000 after buying an additional 1,480,364 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Nomura by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 183,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 33,218 shares during the period. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Nomura
Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.
