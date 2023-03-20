Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nomura from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Nomura alerts:

Nomura Price Performance

NMR stock opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. Nomura has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nomura

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Nomura will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Nomura by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 198,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 28,613 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Nomura by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 24,133 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nomura by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,521,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,207,000 after buying an additional 1,480,364 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Nomura by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 183,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 33,218 shares during the period. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nomura

(Get Rating)

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.