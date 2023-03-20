Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Cut to $258.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NSC. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $205.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.19. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $202.40 and a 1-year high of $291.55.

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Stories

