North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

NRT traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.64. 18,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,650. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $20.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.17.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 37.59%. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 218.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 68.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,744 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 11,287 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 23,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 973.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North European Oil Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust, which engages in holding overriding royalty rights, covering gas and oil production in certain concessions and leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company was founded on September 10, 1975 and is headquartered in Keene, NJ.

