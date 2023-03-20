North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.
North European Oil Royalty Trust Stock Up 1.9 %
NRT traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.64. 18,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,650. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $20.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.17.
North European Oil Royalty Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 37.59%. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 218.58%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About North European Oil Royalty Trust
North European Oil Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust, which engages in holding overriding royalty rights, covering gas and oil production in certain concessions and leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company was founded on September 10, 1975 and is headquartered in Keene, NJ.
