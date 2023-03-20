North Star Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,451 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

SCHA stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,831. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average is $41.87. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $48.99.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

