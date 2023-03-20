North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $15.15 Million Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $15,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 56.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 68.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affiliated Managers Group

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $137.21 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,124.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of AMG stock traded up $2.36 on Monday, hitting $135.68. 48,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,630. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.12 and a 12 month high of $180.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.11 and a 200 day moving average of $146.74.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.42 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 49.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMG. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.21.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

