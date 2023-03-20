North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $24.29 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,338 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 1.5% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $24,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.79.

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,240.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $276.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $284.00. The company has a market capitalization of $104.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $263.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

