North Star Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $16,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 154,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,400,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $421,000. Athena Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,195 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,723 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $186.49. The company had a trading volume of 995,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,503. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $196.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.70 and its 200-day moving average is $163.15. The company has a market capitalization of $94.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.68.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.