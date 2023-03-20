North Star Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Synopsys comprises approximately 1.2% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $19,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Down 0.1 %

SNPS stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $372.17. 241,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,120. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17. The stock has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $356.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total value of $9,307,786.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,806,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,340.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total transaction of $9,307,786.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,806,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,736 shares of company stock valued at $21,590,891 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.