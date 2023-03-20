North Star Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 458,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,425 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $10,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 163.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 318.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock remained flat at $23.50 on Monday. 844,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,363. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $28.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.